11 killed in shopping mall fire in Pakistan

At least 11 people were killed and 35 injured Saturday by a fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi.
At least 11 people were killed and 35 injured Saturday by a fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi, officials said.

More than 60 people were inside the mall when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-storey building in the southern port city.

"Our rescue workers have taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals so far," said Shahid Hussain, a spokesman for the Chippa welfare organization, which runs a rescue service.

He said 35 people were injured, with seven of them in serious condition.

"At least 40 people have been rescued," he added.

Shabbir Ali, a provincial health ministry spokesperson confirmed the death toll and number of injured persons.

Hussain said the fire was started by a generator short circuit and spread to engulf two floors of the building.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Karachi
Special Reports
