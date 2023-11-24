﻿
News / World

Hamas starts to transfer 13 Israeli hostages to Egypt

Xinhua
  23:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-24       0
Hamas said on Friday afternoon that the procedures of transferring 13 Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip to Egypt had started in accordance with the temporary truce agreement.
Xinhua
  23:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-24       0
Hamas starts to transfer 13 Israeli hostages to Egypt
AFP

Israeli security forces stand next to buses waiting at the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneider medical centre on November 24, amid preparations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners later in the day.

A source from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said on Friday afternoon that the procedures of transferring 13 Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip to Egypt had started in accordance with the temporary truce agreement.

The source, who requires anonymity, told Xinhua that the hostages, transferred by the International Committee of the Red Cross, were now on their way to the Rafah crossing.

The source added that the Al-Qassam Brigades also handed over to the Egyptian authorities at the Rafah crossing 12 Thai nationals who were captured in southern Israel on October 7.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     