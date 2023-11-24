Hamas starts to transfer 13 Israeli hostages to Egypt

Hamas said on Friday afternoon that the procedures of transferring 13 Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip to Egypt had started in accordance with the temporary truce agreement.

AFP

The source, who requires anonymity, told Xinhua that the hostages, transferred by the International Committee of the Red Cross, were now on their way to the Rafah crossing.

The source added that the Al-Qassam Brigades also handed over to the Egyptian authorities at the Rafah crossing 12 Thai nationals who were captured in southern Israel on October 7.