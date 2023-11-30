Xi sends condolences to Biden over Kissinger's death

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to US President Joe Biden Thursday over the death of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi extended profound condolences and expressed sincere sympathy to Kissinger's family.

In his message, Xi said Kissinger was a world-renowned strategist and an old friend and good friend of the Chinese people.

Half a century ago, with an outstanding strategic vision, Kissinger made historic contributions to the normalization of China-US relations, which has not only benefited the two countries, but also changed the world, Xi said.

Kissinger had made it his lifelong pursuit to promote the development of China-US relations and enhance the friendship between the two peoples, and his name will always be associated with China-US relations, Xi said.

Noting that Kissinger will always be remembered and missed by the Chinese people, Xi said that China is ready to work with the United States to carry forward the cause of friendship between the two peoples and promote the sound and steady development of China-US relations, so as to benefit the two peoples and make due contribution to world peace and development.