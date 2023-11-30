575 injured Gazans admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment: official

Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Chairman Diaa Rashwan said on Wednesday that so far 575 injured Gazans had been admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment.

Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Chairman Diaa Rashwan said on Wednesday that so far 575 injured Gazans had been admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in early October.

Rashwan said in a statement that the injured Gazans were accompanied by about 320 people.

Meanwhile, 8,691 foreign and dual nationals, and 1,258 Egyptians have crossed into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, Rashwan said, adding that 421 Palestinians stranded in Egypt entered Gaza during the same period.

He added that 239 planes carrying humanitarian aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip had landed in Egypt's Al-Arish Airport since October 21.

According to Rashwan, 2,670 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and fuel have entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since October 21.

He reaffirmed Egypt's continued efforts to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in order to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis there.

After weeks of Israeli strikes on Gaza in retaliation for an attack on October 7 by Hamas against Israel, the two sides reached a four-day humanitarian truce last week, which was extended for another two days starting on Tuesday.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas conflict has surpassed 15,000, including more than 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to Palestinian figures. Israel said that the Hamas attack killed about 1,200 people while more than 200 people were taken as hostages.