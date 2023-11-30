Hamas, Israel agree to prolong humanitarian pause for additional day

Hamas and Israel have agreed to prolong the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for an additional day, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Hamas and Israel have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in the coastal enclave for an additional day under the existing conditions, the ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said in a statement.

The cessation of all military activities and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza will continue, according to the statement.

In another statement to Qatar News Agency, the spokesperson confirmed that efforts aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip were ongoing.