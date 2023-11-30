Chinese FM says two-state solution only way to resolve Palestinian question

The two-state solution is the only way to fundamentally resolve the Palestinian question, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

The two-state solution is the only way to fundamentally resolve the Palestinian question, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

When meeting the press after presiding over a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed that the two-state solution is the only way out.

The settlement of the Palestinian question does not lack for grand plans or slogans, but the courage and actions to stand up for justice, Wang said.

"The two-state solution is the bottom line for international justice. There is no stepping back from that. Independent statehood is an inalienable national right of the Palestinian people, a right that cannot be traded away," he said.

"In the face of the historical injustice long suffered by the Palestinian people, no one has an excuse to procrastinate and there is no justification for inaction. When it comes to the issues bearing on the future of the Palestinian people, no country has a veto right," said Wang.