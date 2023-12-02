News / World

5 unhoused people shot in Las Vegas, 1 dead

One person was killed and four others were wounded when at least five people were shot on Friday in Las Vegas.
One person was killed and four others were wounded when at least five people were shot on Friday in Las Vegas, reported local media citing police, who corrected previous reports of two deaths.

Local KTNV news channel said the incident was reported at 5:34pm local time (0134 GMT, Saturday) near Charleston and Honolulu Street in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) described the victims as "unhoused," saying the attacker was still at large.

LVMPD Lieutenant Jason Johansson told a press conference Friday night that officers were directed to a "homeless encampment" with multiple tents. There, multiple witnesses led police to an area where five people with gunshot wounds were found.

Johansson said responding officers rendered immediate medical aid until all five victims could be transported to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, the largest public hospital in the state of Nevada.

So far, one man in his 50s died at the hospital while three men in their 30s are being treated with two remaining in stable condition and another one in critical condition.

Police will remain on the scene through the night to continue their investigations.

The ABC 7 news channel reported Friday's shooting in Las Vegas was not connected to similar cases in Los Angeles in which three homeless people were fatally shot and might have been targeted by a potential serial killer.

All the three victims were sleeping alone on a sidewalk or an alley when they were killed this week, the Los Angeles Police Department said at a news conference on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
