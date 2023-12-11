News / World

TikTok e-commerce returns to Indonesia by merging with Tokopedia

Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
TikTok's e-commerce service is going to restart in Indonesia on December 12 with strategic cooperation with Indonesia's GoTo Group, GoTo said on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0

TikTok's e-commerce service is going to restart in Indonesia on December 12 with strategic cooperation with Indonesia's GoTo Group, GoTo said on Monday.

According to a statement by GoTo, its e-commerce unit and TikTok Shop business will be combined under the existing entity, PT Tokopedia, with TikTok taking a controlling stake of the enlarged entity.

For this merging cooperation, TikTok has also committed over 1.5 billion US dollars in the next few years to provide financial support for the future development of the e-commerce business, said the statement, adding that the two companies would work together to promote Indonesia's digital economy and support local small- and medium-sized enterprises.

GoTo Group, or PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, is Indonesia's largest Internet technology company. The GoTo ecosystem consists of on-demand services, e-commerce, financial technology and logistics through the platforms of Gojek, Tokopedia, GoTo Financial and GoTo Logistics.

TikTok halted its e-commerce feature, TikTok Shop, on October 4 due to new regulation implemented by the Indonesian Trade Ministry, which banned direct sales on social media platforms.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     