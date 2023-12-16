Rocket hits Jerusalem and several nearby cities

Rocket sirens sounded at sunset Friday in Jerusalem and several nearby cities, including Bet Shemesh.

Loud explosions echoed in the center of Jerusalem and Israel's "Iron Dome" defense system intercepted the rocket, according to a Xinhua reporter stationed there.

Israeli media reported that the alarms sounded after a long-range rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.