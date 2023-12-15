News / World

Israel says to continue Gaza offensive despite int'l calls for ceasefire

Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
Israeli leaders told US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip.
Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
Israel says to continue Gaza offensive despite int'l calls for ceasefire
Reuters

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on December 14.

Israeli leaders told US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire.

Sullivan was in Israel for meetings with officials as the United States voiced its concerns about the rising civilian casualties in the continued Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Speaking to the press alongside Sullivan, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the war against Hamas "will require a long period – it will last more than several months."

The two met in the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv to discuss the Israeli offensive in Gaza, its border conflict with Lebanon, and dozens of hostages remain kept in Gaza, according to a statement released by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Referring to the Yemeni Houthi forces' attacks on Israeli-linked ships as well as Eilat, an Israeli resort city on the shore of the Red Sea, Gallant said that Israel will support "international efforts in countering naval threats and will defend itself against any threat."

Later, Sullivan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked the US for its "support for Israel in the supply of munitions, in blocking the attempts at the UN to stop the fighting, and in the assistance in returning our hostages."

Sullivan said that Israel has "the support of the United States as you take on this terrorist threat."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     