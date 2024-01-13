﻿
ANA plane returns to Japanese airport after crack found in window

  19:32 UTC+8, 2024-01-13
A passenger plane of Japan's largest airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) returned to its departure airport on Saturday after a crack was found in the cockpit window, local media reported.

The ANA Flight 1182 was flying from Sapporo to Toyama, as at around 11:20am local time a crack was discovered in the cockpit window, Kyodo News reported.

The plane, a Boeing 737, returned and landed at Sapporo's New Chitose Airport at around 12:10pm local time, it said.

According to the Japanese carrier, there were no injuries to the 65 passengers and crew members, and alternative flights were arranged.

