18 dead, 35 injured in Colombian highway landslide

Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2024-01-13       0
At least 18 people were killed and dozens injured on Friday in a powerful landslide in northwestern Colombia, local media reported.

The landslide occurred on a road between Quibdo, the capital of the Choco Department, and Medellin, the capital of the Antioquia Department, with dozens of people and vehicles trapped in the area, Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez said on X, formerly Twitter, citing preliminary reports.

"Eighteen people are identified dead," said Jaime Herrera, mayor of the municipality of Carmen de Atrato in the Choco Department. The death toll could rise as rescue and relief efforts progress, the mayor added, according to news website La Prensa Latina.

At least 35 people with injuries were taken to different hospitals, the National Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a statement.

The Choco Police Department posted a video and several pictures on X, noting that they are boarding a helicopter to reach the site of the landslide and carry out rescue and relief efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
