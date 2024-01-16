News / World

9 killed, 30 injured in Turkey traffic accident

At least nine people were killed and 30 injured in a road accident in Turkey's southern Mersin province, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported Tuesday.
A passenger bus crashes into a barrier and overturns on the D-400 highway in Turkey's southern Mersin province on Tuesday.

A passenger bus, traveling from the southwestern Marmaris district of Mugla province to the province of Mardin, crashed into a barrier and overturned near the Yenikas neighborhood of Mersin on the D-400 highway.

The injured were transported to hospitals by ambulance, while police and gendarmerie teams took security measures in the area, the TRT said.

The passenger bus, carrying 40 passengers, overturned into a ditch at the tunnel exit when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, Mersin provincial governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan told reporters.

The governor said that wet roads caused by rainy weather had played a key role in the accident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
