Woman killed, 17 injured in car-ramming attack in central Israel

Xinhua
  22:20 UTC+8, 2024-01-15
Xinhua
  22:20 UTC+8, 2024-01-15

An Israeli woman was killed and at least 17 others injured in car-ramming and stabbing incidents in central Israel on Monday that the police said was "a serious terror attack."

Commander of the Central District of the Israeli Police Avi Bitton said that two Palestinian suspects had been arrested after the attack at the scene and were under investigation. He identified them as cousins from the Hebron area in the occupied West Bank.

Bitton said that over the past few days, the two worked in the industrial area of Ra'anana, a suburb of Tel Aviv. They switched cars three times during their rampage, including one that they took over by stabbing the driver, and rammed the vehicles into pedestrians in several locations in Ra'anana.

"This is a serious terror attack and our forces, together with Border Police and Shin Bet (internal security agency) forces are deployed in the area and taking part in the ongoing investigation," said Bitton.

According to the ZAKA rescue service, at least 17 people needed medical care, including five who were in serious condition. Yaron Muskat, the director of the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, a nearby city, told reporters that a woman in her 70s sustained critical injuries and succumbed to her wounds in the hospital.

Source: Xinhua
