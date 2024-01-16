Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attacking US ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi group said Monday that they attacked a US ship in the Gulf of Aden with several missiles.

The strike was "accurate and direct," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement on the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Earlier on Monday, the US Central Command said the Marshall Islands-flagged container ship Gibraltar Eagle, owned and operated by a US shipping company, was hit by a Houthi missile at 4pm local time (1pm GMT).