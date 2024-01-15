DPRK test-fires intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile: KCNA

KCNA

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully test-fired an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile loaded with "a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead" on Sunday afternoon, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Monday.

The test-fire was aimed at verifying the gliding and maneuvering characteristics of the warhead and the reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines, KCNA said.

The test-fire did not affect the security of any neighboring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation, it added.