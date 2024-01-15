News / World

DPRK test-fires intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile: KCNA

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
DPRK successfully test-fired an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile loaded with "a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead" on Sunday afternoon
Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
DPRK test-fires intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile: KCNA
KCNA

An intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile launches during a test at an unspecified location in the DPRK in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 14, 2024.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully test-fired an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile loaded with "a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead" on Sunday afternoon, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Monday.

The test-fire was aimed at verifying the gliding and maneuvering characteristics of the warhead and the reliability of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines, KCNA said.

The test-fire did not affect the security of any neighboring country and had nothing to do with the regional situation, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
