Around 20 people killed in explosion at Thai firework factory: police

Around 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Wednesday at a firework factory, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120 km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, police said, according to a video shared with media of the prime minister being briefed by telephone. The provincial governor told Reuters no survivors had yet been found.