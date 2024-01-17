News / World

2 killed, 3 injured in Pakistan from Iran's airspace violation

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that two children were killed and three girls were injured in Pakistan due to Iran's violation of Pakistan's airspace.
Pakistan strongly condemns the "unprovoked violation" of its airspace by Iran, the ministry said in a statement, adding that this violation of its sovereignty is "completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences."

Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, said the statement.

It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran, it added.

Additionally, the Iranian charge d'affaires has been called to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry to convey Pakistan's strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of its sovereignty and that the "responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement said.

Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action, said the statement.

"Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighborly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence," the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
