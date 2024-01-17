News / World

1 killed in Mi-8 military helicopter crash in Kyrgyzstan

An Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, killing one and injuring eight, the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan said.
The accident occurred on Wednesday at about 11am local time near the village of Dostuk on the territory of the Frunze-1 airbase located southwest of Bishkek, said the ministry in a report.

As a result of the crash, one serviceman was killed, and eight people were injured, among whom four are now in intensive care, with one in severe condition, the report said.

The helicopter of the Air Defense Forces made an emergency hard landing during training flights. Additional information about the investigation results will be announced later, the Ministry of Defense said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
