News / World

Jordanian airstrikes claim 10 lives in S. Syria

Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
Ten people were killed on Thursday in Jordanian airstrikes that targeted populated areas in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
Jordanian airstrikes claim 10 lives in S. Syria
Reuters

Rubble from a destroyed building lies in the aftermath of a suspected Jordanian airstrike on what is given as Sweida, Syria, in this picture obtained from social media released January 18.

Ten people were killed on Thursday in Jordanian airstrikes that targeted populated areas in the southern Syrian province of Sweida, a local Syrian source said.

Bassem Hatoum, a member of the Sweida Provincial Council, told Xinhua that the airstrikes on the towns of Malah and Arman resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians, including children and women.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that the airstrikes targeted houses in Malah and Arman, causing substantial material damage.

A medical source at the national hospital in Sweida said it received three people who were injured in the airstrikes and their conditions were stable.

After the airstrikes, the Sweida Provincial Council announced on its official Facebook page that it had decided to suspend a meeting in protest.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, has placed the death toll at nine people in addition to a suspected death.

It said Jordanian warplanes conducted attacks on houses and a warehouse in two areas southeast of Sweida, adding that these airstrikes resulted in casualties and significant material damage.

In Arman alone, eight people were killed in the airstrikes, including two girls and four women, it said, adding at least two houses were hit.

It added that a woman, her two daughters, and a couple lost their lives in the first house while a man and two women were killed in the second house.

Rescue efforts are currently underway as there are still individuals trapped under the rubble, and there is information suggesting the possibility of other casualties.

Additionally, the town has suffered extensive destruction. The citizens of Arman have urgently appealed to rescue teams to come to their aid, remove the debris, and recover the bodies of the victims, according to the Observatory.

Reports have also revealed that a warehouse in the village of Malah in the southeastern countryside of Sweida was targeted during the airstrikes. Both the warehouse and a nearby house sustained damage, but no casualty was reported.

This incident marks the third attack by Jordanian warplanes since the beginning of this year, said the Observatory.

The repeated violations of sovereignty have caused outrage among the Syrian people who call for justice and an end to such airstrikes.

The Observatory said dozens of people staged a protest on Thursday in the al-Karameh square in Sweida to condemn the Jordanian airstrikes.

Jordan has been actively going after drug traffickers in Sweida on the Syrian-Jordanian border region. These operations aim to crack down on drug trafficking networks operating in the region and prevent drugs from being smuggled into Jordan and the Gulf States from Syria's rural areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Facebook
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     