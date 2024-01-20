News / World

Israeli missiles hit residential building in Syrian capital, killing 4

Xinhua
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
An Israeli missile attack hit a residential building in west Damascus on Saturday, killing four people, Syria's state media.
Reuters

People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike, according to sources, in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, Syria January 20.

An Israeli missile attack hit a residential building in west Damascus on Saturday, killing four people, Syria's state media.

The state news agency SANA said the building was in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, giving no further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor said four people were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness living in the area told Xinhua that he heard the sounds of four to six missiles passing in swift succession and saw white smoke rising from an area he suspected to be in the west of Mazzeh.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
