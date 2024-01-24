News / World

At least one dead, 20 injured in Czech train-truck collision

  22:04 UTC+8, 2024-01-24
At least one person was killed and 20 others injured when a train collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic on Wednesday, authorities said.

The accident happened at a railway crossing near the village of Dolni Lutyne in Karvina region before 5:45am, police said in a press release.

There were more than 60 people on the passenger train, police said, adding that "nearly two dozen people" were handed over to medical personnel for treatment and the train driver did not survive the collision.

The Czech News Agency reported that 20 people were injured in the accident. It said that the truck carrying a construction machine reportedly got stuck on the level crossing and could not continue. "Shortly afterward, the barriers were lowered and the truck was hit by a passing train."

According to the Czech Railway, the locomotive and one passenger car derailed as a result of the collision. The traction line and the warning signal at the level crossing were also damaged.

Police office said on social media X that it has initiated criminal proceedings for suspicion of the crime of public endangerment due to negligence.

The Czech Railway also said it was investigating the causes and circumstances of the collision.

