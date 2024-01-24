﻿
US strikes Iranian-backed militia targets in Iraq

US forces conducted unilateral strikes on Tuesday against facilities used by an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq, the US Central Command said.
US forces conducted unilateral strikes on Tuesday against facilities used by an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

CENTCOM said in a post on X that the strikes were carried out at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday Iraq time, targeting three facilities used by the Kataib Hezbollah (KH) militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq.

The strikes were in response to KH's recent attacks, including the attack on al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq on Jan. 20, CENTCOM said.

"These strikes targeted KH headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack (unmanned aerial vehicle) capabilities," the command said.

