8 injured after Myanmar plane crashes at Indian airport

At least eight people were injured Tuesday after a Myanmar military plane overshot the runway at an airport in India's northeastern state of Mizoram, police said.

According to officials, there were 14 people onboard the plane at the time of the crash.

Mizoram Police Chief Anil Shukla said the aircraft overshot the runway while landing and went into the bushes at around 10:30am local time, adding that the injured had been taken to the hospital.