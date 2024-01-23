﻿
News / World

8 injured after Myanmar plane crashes at Indian airport

Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
At least eight people were injured Tuesday after a Myanmar military plane overshot the runway at an airport in India's northeastern state of Mizoram.
Xinhua
  20:14 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0

At least eight people were injured Tuesday after a Myanmar military plane overshot the runway at an airport in India's northeastern state of Mizoram, police said.

According to officials, there were 14 people onboard the plane at the time of the crash.

Mizoram Police Chief Anil Shukla said the aircraft overshot the runway while landing and went into the bushes at around 10:30am local time, adding that the injured had been taken to the hospital.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     