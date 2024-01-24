Trump projected to win New Hampshire Republican primary

Former US President Donald Trump has defeated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

Former US President Donald Trump has defeated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary, multiple US media organizations projected Tuesday night.

Trump has garnered 54 percent of the vote in the northeastern state, compared with 45 percent for Haley, according to the tally count by the Associated Press as of 8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT).

After a 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid on Sunday, leaving Haley as the only Republican challenger to Trump.

Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources in winning New Hampshire, said in a speech that the race is far from over.