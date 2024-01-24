﻿
News / World

Trump projected to win New Hampshire Republican primary

Xinhua
  10:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0
Former US President Donald Trump has defeated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary.
Xinhua
  10:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0

Former US President Donald Trump has defeated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary, multiple US media organizations projected Tuesday night.

Trump has garnered 54 percent of the vote in the northeastern state, compared with 45 percent for Haley, according to the tally count by the Associated Press as of 8 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT).

After a 30-percentage-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid on Sunday, leaving Haley as the only Republican challenger to Trump.

Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources in winning New Hampshire, said in a speech that the race is far from over.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     