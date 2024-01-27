US must abide by one-China principle, 3 joint communiques: Wang Yi

The United States must abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and put into action its commitment not to support "Taiwan independence."

The United States must abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques and put into action its commitment not to support "Taiwan independence", and support the peaceful reunification of China, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi has said.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, held a new round of talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan here from Friday to Saturday.