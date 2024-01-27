Malaysian PM says to seek stay extension of giant pandas

Malaysia is looking into extending the period of stay of two giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang at Zoo Negara, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.

Anwar said that the presence of Xing Xing and Liang Liang had become an attraction that many Malaysians look forward to.

"Many people come to the zoo to see the pandas because not all Malaysians can afford to go to China to see giant pandas ... for some Malaysians, seeing them here is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he added.

The iconic giant panda pair, Xing Xing and Liang Liang, were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China.

The pair have given birth to three cubs, namely Nuan Nuan, Yi Yi and Sheng Yi, all of whom had returned to China.