News / World

Alaska Airlines to return grounding 737 MAX 9 to service

Xinhua
  15:05 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0
Alaska Airlines on Friday announced the plan of returning 737 MAX 9 jets to flight for the first time since an accident on January 5.
Xinhua
  15:05 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0

Alaska Airlines on Friday announced the plan of returning 737 MAX 9 jets to flight for the first time since an accident on January 5.

The planes were grounded after the midair blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines jet, which forced the company to cancel hundreds of flights each day.

The US Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday it approved detailed inspection measures for air carriers that fly Boeing MAX 9s, clearing the way for Alaska and United Airlines to get their MAX 9 fleets back in the air.

After the FAA's approval of inspection measures, Alaska began inspecting its fleet of 65 MAX 9s and announced the first few planes would return to service Friday.

Alaska's first MAX 9 flight on the aircraft since the blowout will travel from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to San Diego International Airport and is scheduled to depart at 2:20pm Friday, according to Alaska's website.

More planes will be "added every day as inspections are completed and each aircraft is deemed airworthy," the airline said.

United Airlines said it will begin returning its 79 Boeing MAX 9s aircraft to service on January 28.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     