King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate treatment

  21:08 UTC+8, 2024-01-26
Britain's King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital on Friday for scheduled treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said.

Charles III was seen arriving at the London Clinic private hospital with Queen Camilla.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace revealed last week that Charles III, 75, would undergo a "corrective procedure" for his "benign" condition.

Britain's National Health Service said that its webpage offering advice on prostate enlargement saw more than 11 times the number of visitors following Charles III's diagnosis last week.

According to the NHS, benign prostate enlargement, which is common in men aged over 50, is non-cancerous and usually not a serious threat to health.

It is unclear how long Charles III will stay in hospital.

Source: Xinhua
