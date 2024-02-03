Hungary, China jointly issue special stamps for Year of the Dragon

News / World


First-day covers with the stamps marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon, at the launch ceremony of the stamp in Budapest, Hungary on February 1, 2024.

A sheet of commemorative postage stamps marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon, has been issued here.

The stamps were issued late Thursday night by the Hungarian Post, in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Hungary, Hungary's Ministry for National Economy and the China Cultural Center in Budapest.

The sheet of four stamps, designed by Hungarian graphic artist Katalin Bodi, will be printed in 20,000 copies.

The designer employed red and white for the background, with a pair of skillfully drawn red dragons on the white backdrop and another pair on the red. The words "Year of the Dragon" were inscribed on the stamp both in Chinese and Hungarian.

The typical Chinese dragon, depicted on the stamps, is a fascinating creature deeply embedded in Chinese culture and mythology. Chinese dragons are seen as benevolent and wise creatures with long, serpentine bodies that are incredibly flexible.

Jin Hao, director of the China cultural center in Budapest, Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao, Hungarian Minister for National Economy Marton Nagy, Chairman and CEO of the Hungarian Post Barnabas Balczo (L to R) show the first-day covers with the stamps marking the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon, at the launch ceremony of the stamp in Budapest, Hungary, on February 1, 2024.

The stamp-issuance ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao, Hungarian Minister for National Economy Marton Nagy, Chairman and CEO of the Hungarian Post Barnabas Balczo and Jin Hao, director of the China Cultural Center in Budapest. The ceremony took place during the embassy's Chinese New Year reception.

Gong Tao said that according to the Chinese calendar, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of luck, strength, and wisdom for the Chinese people.

Among the goals for 2024, the ambassador highlighted the deepening of cooperation between the two countries in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the promotion of subnational and cultural exchanges.

"Hungary is China's most important trade partner today in Central Europe," said Nagy, noting that 2024 also marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Balczo expressed his hope that China and Hungary will use stamps as a link to connect the long and splendid history and culture of the two countries, and further promote friendship between the two peoples.

The "Year of the Dragon" stamp is the 11th new year commemorative stamp issued by the Hungarian Post.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
