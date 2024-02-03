News / World

US court blocks Florida law barring Chinese citizens from owning property

Reuters
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-02-03       0
A US appeals court has blocked Florida from enforcing a ban on Chinese citizens owning homes or land in the state against two Chinese.
Reuters
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-02-03       0
US court blocks Florida law barring Chinese citizens from owning property
Imaginechina

Aerial view of a private home in a quiet residential area of Florida in US.

A US appeals court has blocked Florida from enforcing a ban on Chinese citizens owning homes or land in the state against two Chinese nationals who were in the process of buying property when the law was adopted.

A panel of the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday the individuals were likely to prevail on claims that Florida's ban violates a federal law governing real estate purchases by foreign nationals.

A Florida federal judge in August had declined to block the law, prompting an appeal by the plaintiffs. The 11th Circuit blocked enforcement of the law against the two plaintiffs pending the outcome of the case.

Lawmakers in several Republican-led states including Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama are considering similar restrictions on Chinese citizens owning property. China's foreign ministry said last year that such laws "violate the rules of market economy and international trade rules."

The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Florida's ban violates the US Constitution by specifically targeting Chinese citizens, said Bethany Li, legal director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, one of the groups representing the plaintiffs.

"Today's ruling should serve as a warning to other states who are considering passing similarly racist bills, steeped in a history when Asians were ineligible for citizenship and were told they didn't belong," Li said in a statement.

Florida's law prohibits individuals who are "domiciled" in China and are not US citizens or green card holders from purchasing buildings or land in the state.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
Moody
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     