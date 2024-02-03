News / World

Public transport walkout disrupts Germany

Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-03       0
Public transport workers across Germany staged a warning strike on Friday, bringing public transport to a standstill in many cities.
Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-02-03       0

Public transport workers across Germany staged a warning strike on Friday, bringing public transport to a standstill in many cities.

The move follows major strikes by German railway and airport workers in recent weeks.

Collective bargaining has so far been unsuccessful, according to union Verdi, which has mobilized around 90,000 public transport workers employed by over 130 municipal companies to press for improved working conditions. Negotiations are taking place in all the country's federal states, Verdi said in a statement.

"We have a dramatic shortage of public transport workers and they are under incredible pressure," said Verdi's Deputy Chairperson Christine Behle. "Buses and trams are canceled every day because there is not enough staff."

The union is demanding a reduction in weekly working hours, an increase in vacation entitlement, and additional days off after shifts and night work, Verdi said.

Parliamentary group leader of the Green party, Katharina Droege, has been supportive of the strike. Public transport workers are the "everyday climate heroes," she wrote on X. "With their work, they ensure that millions of people can travel every day in a climate-friendly way and at affordable prices."

Friday's strike is part of a series of ongoing wage negotiations in Germany. Last weekend, Deutsche Bahn was again affected by a multi-day strike by train drivers. On Thursday, 11 airports in the country were hit by a one-day warning strike by aviation security staff.

Last year, there were "more disputes than ever before," according to an analysis of 20 sectors by the German Economic Institute, using data from 2010 until now. Wage negotiations "escalated to an unprecedented level," the institute said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     