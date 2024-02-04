News / World

Namibian President Geingob dies in hospital

Xinhua
Namibian President Hage G. Geingob passed away early Sunday, the presidential office announced.
Xinhua
Reuters

President Hage Geingob of Namibia gestures during an interview with Reuters in central London, Britain, on December 1, 2016.

Namibian President Hage G. Geingob passed away early Sunday, the presidential office announced.

"It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has passed on today, Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 0:04am at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team," acting president Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement on the official account of the Namibian Presidency.

"His medical team... has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our President recovers," the statement said. "Regrettably, notwithstanding the team's spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on."

"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house," the statement said.

It called on Namibians to "remain calm and collected while the government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
