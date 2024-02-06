2 killed, 5 wounded in gun shot in Istanbul courthouse

Two people were killed and five others were wounded on Tuesday in a gun attack in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Reuters

"At 11:46am today, an attack was attempted against the checkpoint in front of Gate C of Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse," Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Two attackers were captured dead, Yerlikaya said, noting that five people, including three police officers, were wounded in the attack.

Many police and special operations teams were sent to the area, blocking the entrance and exit of the courthouse, located on the European side of the city, NTV broadcaster said.