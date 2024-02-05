El Salvador's Bukele announces election victory with over 85% of votes
09:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-05 0
Incumbent Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that he had won the presidential election with more than 85 percent of votes.
09:46 UTC+8, 2024-02-05 0
Reuters
Incumbent Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that he had won the presidential election with more than 85 percent of votes.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports