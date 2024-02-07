10 killed, 20 injured as another blast hits election campaign office in SW Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured when another blast hit an election campaign office of a candidate of a political party in Pakistan on Wednesday.

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured when another blast hit an election campaign office of a candidate of a political party in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan Province on Wednesday, the provincial information minister and sources said.

The incident happened in Qila Saifullah district of the province when a large number of people gathered at the office of the candidate belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Jan Achakzai, the information minister of Balochistan, told the media.

Sources from the district police told Xinhua that the incident happened at about 1:15pm local time.

The sources added that the blast happened when explosive materials fixed on a motorbike were detonated by a remote-controlled device.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, and police cordoned off the area for investigation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This is the second blast in the Balochistan province on Wednesday. Earlier in a blast in Pishin district, 12 people were killed and 30 others injured.

The country's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned the attack, saying that the government is committed to peaceful conduct of general elections and every attempt to sabotage the law-and-order situation will be thwarted.