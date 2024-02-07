News / World

10 killed, 20 injured as another blast hits election campaign office in SW Pakistan

Xinhua
  18:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured when another blast hit an election campaign office of a candidate of a political party in Pakistan on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  18:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured when another blast hit an election campaign office of a candidate of a political party in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan Province on Wednesday, the provincial information minister and sources said.

The incident happened in Qila Saifullah district of the province when a large number of people gathered at the office of the candidate belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Jan Achakzai, the information minister of Balochistan, told the media.

Sources from the district police told Xinhua that the incident happened at about 1:15pm local time.

The sources added that the blast happened when explosive materials fixed on a motorbike were detonated by a remote-controlled device.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, and police cordoned off the area for investigation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This is the second blast in the Balochistan province on Wednesday. Earlier in a blast in Pishin district, 12 people were killed and 30 others injured.

The country's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned the attack, saying that the government is committed to peaceful conduct of general elections and every attempt to sabotage the law-and-order situation will be thwarted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     