Death toll rises to 11 in blast in firecrackers unit in central India

  21:47 UTC+8, 2024-02-06
The death toll in Tuesday's multiple blasts in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in central India rose to 11, a police officer told Xinhua over the phone.
The death toll in Tuesday's multiple blasts in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in central India rose to 11, a police officer told Xinhua over the phone.

A total of 90 people were injured in the explosions in the unit located in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh state, according to the police officer, who added that at least 25 people were seriously injured.

As flames consumed nearby houses, local residents in almost 100 homes were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure. Rescue efforts at the fire site continued, according to the police officer.

Source: Xinhua
