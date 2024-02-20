News / World

14 injured in Israeli drone strikes in Lebanon's southern town of Ghazieh

Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0
Israeli warplanes on Monday afternoon hit multiple targets in the southern town of Ghazieh with air-to-surface missiles, injuring 14 people, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.
Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0
Reuters

People and journalists gather at a site that was hit by an airstrike on Monday, after what Lebanon's state media said was a series of Israeli strikes around Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast around 60 km north of the border with Israel, during a media tour, Lebanon Februray 20.

Ghazieh, adjacent to the southern city of Sidon, is around 45 km from Lebanon's capital city Beirut.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said that Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes, including two raids targeting the industrial area behind Al-Rai private hospital and another two targeting the vicinity of a supermarket.

The sources added that the two raids that targeted the industrial area destroyed a factory that manufactures and assembles electric generators. Another tire factory and ten neighboring shops were also severely damaged.

The two raids in the vicinity of a supermarket destroyed an iron and aluminum manufacturing factory and damaged six commercial stores, according to the sources.

The raids also damaged a house inhabited by several Syrian workers, injuring 12 of them.

Meanwhile, two members of the civil defense teams were injured while extinguishing fires caused by the explosions, according to Lebanese military sources.

On Monday, Israeli warplanes launched 11 raids on six targets in the border area of southern Lebanon, destroying four homes and damaging 20 others, according to Lebanese security sources.

For its part, Hezbollah announced that its fighters attacked several Israeli sites, including the Al-Samaqa, Radar, and Ramtha sites, in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, causing several casualties.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 302 people on the Lebanese side, including 205 Hezbollah members and 57 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
