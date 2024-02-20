News / World

Brazil recalls ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations amid diplomatic crisis with Israel

The Brazilian government on Monday called its ambassador in Tel Aviv Frederico Meyer back to the country for consultations.
Reuters

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a speech during his visit to the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on February 15, 2024.

The Brazilian government on Monday called its ambassador in Tel Aviv Frederico Meyer back to the country for consultations after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced harsh criticism of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, in response to the fact that Israel summoned the diplomat for statements, the Brazilian foreign ministry confirmed.

The ministry said in a statement that Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira also summoned Israel's ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Zonshine.

The Israeli government declared Lula da Silva "persona non grata" on Monday.

Lula da Silva on Sunday accused Israel of committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians living in the Gaza Strip.

In January, Brazil joined South Africa in bringing a case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Last week, during a tour of Africa, Lula da Silva announced Brazil will make new contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
