China stands firm as stabilizing force in turbulent world: top diplomat

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a keynote speech entitled "Firmly acting as a force for stability in a turbulent world" during the "China in the World" session at the ongoing Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the world is full of turbulence and mankind face multiple challenges. Protectionism and pan-security have impacted the world economy, while unilateralism and bloc politics have dealt a heavy blow to the international system, he noted.

The Ukraine crisis has dragged on and intensified, and conflicts in the Middle East have flared up again, Wang said, adding that new challenges have emerged one after another, such as artificial intelligence, climate change and polar regions in space.

However, no matter how the international situation changes, China as a responsible major country will always maintain the continuity and stability of its major policies and stay committed to being a force for stability in a turbulent world, he stressed.

Firstly, China will be a force for stability in pushing for cooperation among major countries, Wang said.

China will work with the United States to implement the common understandings reached by their heads of state and push China-US relations forward on the right path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he said.

China will push for the stable development of relations with Russia and promote strategic stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, meanwhile adhere to China-EU partnership and inject positive energy into endeavors addressing turbulence, he added.

Secondly, China will be a force for stability in dealing with hotspot issues, Wang said.

China acts on the Global Security Initiative and is committed to following a Chinese approach to resolve hotspot issues, Wang said.

He stressed that China insists on non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and stands against imposing one's own view on others. It adheres to fair and objective approaches instead of seeking selfish gains, to political settlements instead of the use of forces, and to addressing both the symptoms and root causes, he said.

Thirdly, China will be a force for stability in enhancing global governance, Wang said.

He said China supports the United Nations' authority and core status, as well as the Security Council's primary role in peace and security issues.

China has been strengthening solidarity and cooperation in the Global South and striving to enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in global affairs, Wang added.

China has also been providing the world with more public goods and making its own contribution to tackling global challenges, Wang said.

Fourthly, China will be a force for stability in promoting global growth, he said.

China's economy has been vibrant and resilient, Wang said, noting that its long-term positive momentum has become more obvious. In the future, the Chinese economy will deliver even greater benefits to the world, he stressed.

China has been prioritizing its modernization efforts, he said, emphasizing that China is willing to work with all parties to promote globalization in a manner that is more universally beneficial and inclusive, ultimately benefiting more countries and people.

Wang also answered questions at the event after delivering the speech.