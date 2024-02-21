Truck plunges into cliff in central Philippines, killing 14

At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured after a truck fell into a cliff in Negros Oriental province in central Philippines on Wednesday.

Police said the truck was traveling along a highway in Mabinay town when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and roll into a ravine at around 1:30pm local time.

The upside-down truck pinned some of the passengers under the vehicle while others were thrown out, police added.

Videos posted on social media showed bodies strewn around the crash site.

Police and rescuers are on site to help the victims and determine the cause of the fatal accident. It was not clear how many people were on the truck.