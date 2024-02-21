News / World

Truck plunges into cliff in central Philippines, killing 14

Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured after a truck fell into a cliff in Negros Oriental province in central Philippines on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0

At least 14 people were killed and three others were critically injured after a truck fell into a cliff in Negros Oriental province in central Philippines on Wednesday.

Police said the truck was traveling along a highway in Mabinay town when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and roll into a ravine at around 1:30pm local time.

The upside-down truck pinned some of the passengers under the vehicle while others were thrown out, police added.

Videos posted on social media showed bodies strewn around the crash site.

Police and rescuers are on site to help the victims and determine the cause of the fatal accident. It was not clear how many people were on the truck.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     