5 arrested in connection with death of Chinese student in Japan lake

Police said the body of the victim, a 17-year-old Chinese student surnamed Song, was discovered on February 9 at Lake Hamana in Shizuoka Prefecture.

KYODO

Japanese police arrested five youngsters in connection with the drowning death of a 17-year-old Chinese student surnamed Song, Nikkei reported today.

Two of the suspects were apprehended for alleged assault and confinement, while the remaining three were arrested for suspected confinement, the police said, according to the report. The five, captured on Tuesday, are aged from 17 to 21 years old.

Allegedly, the suspects subjected the victim to violence near the residence of Song's friend and then confined Song in a vehicle.

Police are currently investigating the motives and methods employed by the suspects, the report said.