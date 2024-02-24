News / World

Israeli official says progress achieved in Gaza truce talks

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-24       0
An Israeli official said on Saturday that the talks held in Paris over a truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict were productive, and a deal could be signed "soon."
Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-24       0
Israeli official says progress achieved in Gaza truce talks
Reuters

A Palestinian injured in an Israeli strike mourns the death of her sibling in the strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 23, 2024.

An Israeli official said on Saturday that the talks held in Paris over a truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict were productive, and a deal could be signed "soon," Israeli state media reported.

The Israeli delegation, headed by Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea, Shin Bet internal security chief Ronen Bar and army officials, returned early on Saturday morning.

A new outline for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and a truce was achieved in the talks, which were brokered by Qatari and US negotiators, an Israeli official told Israel's state-owned Kan TV news.

"There is progress and the agreement could be signed soon," said the official. However, he added that more work is needed to bridge gaps between Israel and Hamas. The efforts will continue in follow-up discussions to be held in the coming days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war Cabinet is expected to receive an update on the results of the talks in the evening.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     