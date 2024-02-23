5 dead off Malta as migrant boat capsizes

At least five people were confirmed dead after a migrant boat capsized near Malta's shores during a rescue operation, local media reported on Friday.

Reuters

Local media said that many others were injured when the boat capsized in the morning, with more than 30 migrants on board heading to Europe.

The migrants were in distress and requested assistance. A Malta patrol boat had been dispatched to rescue those aboard, but their vessel turned over off the Malta coast.

So far the cause of the incident is unknown.