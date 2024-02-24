News / World

Argentine president meets with US secretary of state

Xinhua
Argentine President Javier Milei on Friday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Government House in Buenos Aires, where they discussed bilateral and global issues.
Xinhua
The meeting, which lasted just over an hour, took place after the US secretary participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed "how to increase trade and investment" between the two countries, according to a press release from the Argentine presidency.

Blinken mentioned some specific investment sectors, such as clean energy, saying, "Argentina is ready to play a key role in critical minerals for the 21st century, especially lithium," said the release.

In addition to the economic partnership, Blinken praised Argentina's "leadership on regional and global security issues," it added.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino welcomed Blinken's visit and said the meeting "was extremely positive," including discussions "about our plans and ideas and about currency freedom."

