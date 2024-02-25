US-led coalition airstrikes hit Yemen's capital
Warplanes of the US-led coalition struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa late Saturday, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.
"The American-British aggression aircraft again launched a series of raids on the capital," the TV reported.
Meanwhile, local witnesses told Xinhua that at least four missiles hit the Al-Siyanah Military Camp, north of Sanaa's downtown, causing big explosions and fire.
