Countries, int'l organizations condemn terror attack at Moscow concert hall

Countries and international organizations have strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow late Friday.

Reuters

Countries and international organizations have strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow late Friday, and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

The United Nations Security Council said in a statement on Friday that it condemned "in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack," underlining the need to "hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the "terrorist attack," said the French presidential office on Friday, expressing solidarity with the victims, their families and all the Russian people.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed in a statement on Friday the "firm and total condemnation of the Italian government for this heinous act of terrorism."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Saturday that Britain "condemns in the strongest terms" the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest sympathy to the families of the many victims," he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

In a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said his people "are deeply saddened to learn about the brutal terrorist attack that caused the loss of many innocent lives," expressing solidarity with the Russian people.

The US government had concerns about a potential terrorist attack in and around Moscow earlier in March, and the US State Department had issued a warning to Americans, said US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby during an appearance on Fox News channel on Friday.

"We don't know right now the degree to which that warning and this attack are connected," he said, adding that "we have no indication, no sense at all, that the Ukrainians were involved in this in any way, shape or form."

The death toll has risen to 133 in a terrorist attack in which gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow late Friday, according to Russia's Investigative Committee on Saturday.