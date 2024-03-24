News / World

Countries, int'l organizations condemn terror attack at Moscow concert hall

Xinhua
  10:20 UTC+8, 2024-03-24       0
Countries and international organizations have strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow late Friday.
Xinhua
  10:20 UTC+8, 2024-03-24       0
Countries, int'l organizations condemn terror attack at Moscow concert hall
Reuters

A woman holds a candle in front of a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack set up outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region, Russia, on March 23, 2024.

Countries and international organizations have strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow late Friday, and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

The United Nations Security Council said in a statement on Friday that it condemned "in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack," underlining the need to "hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the "terrorist attack," said the French presidential office on Friday, expressing solidarity with the victims, their families and all the Russian people.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed in a statement on Friday the "firm and total condemnation of the Italian government for this heinous act of terrorism."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Saturday that Britain "condemns in the strongest terms" the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest sympathy to the families of the many victims," he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

In a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said his people "are deeply saddened to learn about the brutal terrorist attack that caused the loss of many innocent lives," expressing solidarity with the Russian people.

The US government had concerns about a potential terrorist attack in and around Moscow earlier in March, and the US State Department had issued a warning to Americans, said US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby during an appearance on Fox News channel on Friday.

"We don't know right now the degree to which that warning and this attack are connected," he said, adding that "we have no indication, no sense at all, that the Ukrainians were involved in this in any way, shape or form."

The death toll has risen to 133 in a terrorist attack in which gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow late Friday, according to Russia's Investigative Committee on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Fox News
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     