News / World

New condo prices in greater Tokyo area rise again

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-03-24       0
Prices for new condominiums in Tokyo's broader metropolitan area continue to climb, rising in February from a year ago for the fourth straight month amid tight supply.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-03-24       0

Prices for new condominiums in Tokyo's broader metropolitan area continue to climb, rising in February from a year ago for the fourth straight month amid tight supply, according to figures released by the Real Estate Economic Institute.

Prices of such properties in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures rose 5.1 percent last month, with average prices reaching 71.2 million yen (about 472,000 US dollars), while prices for condos in Tokyo's 23 wards, or districts, rose 1 percent to 91.1 million yen, the Tokyo-based company said.

Prices hikes came as the number of new units that went on sale in the capital region fell 27.6 percent from a year ago to 1319, it added.

The research institute said prices remain high amid rising cost of land and construction which curbed supply, prompting home buyers to snap up limited properties.

The firm expects a muted impact from the Bank of Japan ending negative interest rates, noting that the focus now is whether the central bank will implement more rate hikes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     