Several hostages taken in central Dutch town of Ede

Reuters

Several people were being held hostage in a cafe in the center of Ede, a town in central Netherlands, police said Saturday.

The number of people taken hostage remains unclear.

Dutch media reports suggested that there was one hostage-taker involved in the incident.

As the town was partially cordoned off and shops remained closed, local authorities were urging residents to avoid the downtown area.

Around 150 homes have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.