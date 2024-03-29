Explosions heard in Aleppo as Syrian air defenses intercept missiles

A series of explosions rocked Syria's northern Aleppo city early Friday, as Syrian air defense systems intercepted hostile missiles targeting the city.

Residents heard multiple explosions echoing across the city of Aleppo, said the report.

Subsequent updates from the same source clarified that the explosions were the result of Syrian air defenses intercepting incoming missiles in the city's airspace.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported intermittent explosions near Aleppo International Airport. The monitoring group said that the Syrian air defenses were attempting to thwart incoming threats to the region's sky.

The nature and origin of the hostile missiles remain unclear at the time of reporting, but the incident is similar to frequent Israeli strikes.